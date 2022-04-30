Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AON by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $287.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.80. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

