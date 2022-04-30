APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,974,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,927. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

