APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $52.50

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.50 to $52.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

