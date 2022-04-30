Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 380,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 308,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.