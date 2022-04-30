Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

AAPL stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apple by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,040,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,293 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,722,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $838,662,000 after purchasing an additional 222,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Apple by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,404,000 after purchasing an additional 530,835 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,558,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $276,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

