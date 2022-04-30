Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 102,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 356,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

