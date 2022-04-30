AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.60

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.60 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.02.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

