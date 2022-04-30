APY.Finance Trading Down 13.5% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $27,334.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.44 or 0.07270945 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00053464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,562,011 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.