Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of AQMS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
