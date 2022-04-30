Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 124,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

