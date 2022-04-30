Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

