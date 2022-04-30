Arbidex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $722.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $61,982.47 and approximately $722.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00100466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

