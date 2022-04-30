Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABR stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $17.10. 1,466,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,857. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

