ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.72 billion and the lowest is $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $16.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $77.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.29 billion to $81.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.32 billion to $68.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 152,381 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

