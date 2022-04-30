Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

