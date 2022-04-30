Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 429,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,202. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $712.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

