argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.06.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.32. The stock had a trading volume of 312,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.52. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $0.12. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

