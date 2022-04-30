Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.15. 367,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$715.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

