Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of AR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.15. 367,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$715.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.09.
About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.