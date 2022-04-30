Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $115.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $115.35 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,722,149 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

