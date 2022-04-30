Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.14) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Aroundtown stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

