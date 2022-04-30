Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,538,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

