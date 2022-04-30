Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 61,915 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

