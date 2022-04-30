Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 66,643 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.