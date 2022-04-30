Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,159,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $224.83 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average of $336.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

