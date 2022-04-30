Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 246,251 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.