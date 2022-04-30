Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,085 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

