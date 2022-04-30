Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 17,463 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.