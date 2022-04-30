Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,660 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Foot Locker by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

FL stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

