Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

