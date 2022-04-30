Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.94% of Kforce worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

