Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $10.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

