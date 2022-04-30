ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading 4.5% Higher

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 67,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,150,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 855,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

