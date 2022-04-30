Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

