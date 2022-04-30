Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.36.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $9,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

