Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.52 million.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after acquiring an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

