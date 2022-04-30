Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,703.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,861.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,742.03).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

