AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AstroNova stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

