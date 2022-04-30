Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 EPS.
TEAM stock traded down $35.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.29. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlassian (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.