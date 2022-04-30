Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 EPS.

TEAM stock traded down $35.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.29. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

