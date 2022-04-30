Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $35.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.83. 4,476,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average of $337.49. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

