Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ TEAM traded down $35.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.83. 4,476,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average of $337.49. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
