Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Update

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 445,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 0.25. Atotech has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $65,108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,060,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.