Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
AURA stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.
About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
