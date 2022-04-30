Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.27 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $55.27 million and $4.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

