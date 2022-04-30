Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.92-7.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.36-16.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.29 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.89.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

