aWSB (aWSB) Hits One Day Volume of $119,240.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $181,182.04 and approximately $119,240.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aWSB has traded up 127.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $29.64 or 0.00076627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.92 or 0.07249169 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

