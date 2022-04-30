Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,563,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

