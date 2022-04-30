AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. AXT posted sales of $33.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

AXT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. 229,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The firm has a market cap of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AXT by 17.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.