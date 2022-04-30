Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,730,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after buying an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock worth $1,305,562,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

