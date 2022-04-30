Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

