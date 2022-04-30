Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.