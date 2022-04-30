Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

