Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

